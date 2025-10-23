TEAMSTERS' O'BRIEN AND ZUCKERMAN TO JOIN STRIKING HENRY FORD GENESYS NURSES

With Strike Approaching Two Months, Teamsters Escalate Demands for Contract

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will join striking nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on the picket line on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. to show Teamsters will not back down until this group has a strong contract.

The group of over 750 nurses and case workers is represented by Teamsters Local 332 and has been on strike since Sept. 1. Teamsters were forced to the picket line after their employer refused to offer a contract that addressed key issues like nurse-to-patient ratios and overtime/premium pay.

Local 332 has met with hospital leadership several times since the strike began and Henry Ford Genesys Hospital leadership has continued to stall negotiations and make insulting offers.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 23

9 - 10 a.m.



WHO: Henry Ford Genesys Teamsters

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer

Members and leaders from Local 332



WHERE: Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

1 Genesys Pkwy

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters