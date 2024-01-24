TEAMSTERS PRESIDENTIAL ROUNDTABLES CONTINUE WITH FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump, Biden Invited to Meet with Teamsters Rank-and-File, Leadership on January 31

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Rank-and-file Presidential Roundtables will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 31, as former President Donald Trump has committed to meet with union members, the Teamsters General Executive Board, General President Sean M. O'Brien, and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman at the union's international headquarters in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden has been invited to join a Teamsters rank-and-file roundtable the same day.

The Teamsters convened its first five roundtables between rank-and-file members and declared candidates for U.S. President in December. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Asa Hutchinson, Marianne Williamson, Cornel West, and Dean Phillips all met with workers representing the diverse Teamsters membership, including UPS drivers, American Red Cross technicians, film and television workers, freight operators, law enforcement, and public employees.

"Our members want to hear from all candidates of all parties about what they plan to do for working people as President," O'Brien said. "Teamsters are essential to every trade industry in this country. Our members are working in all 50 states and represent every political background, including no affiliation. Our union wants every candidate to know that there are 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide whose votes will not be taken for granted. Workers' voices must be heard."

Representing 1.3 million workers, the Teamsters have extended invitations to all Presidential candidates, regardless of party, to sit down with union members and discuss issues most important to working Americans. Roundtable topics include: the shrinking American middle class; workers' wages; corporate bankruptcy reform; antitrust enforcement in the warehouse and package delivery industries; and the freedom to form and join a union.

Candidates have the opportunity to discuss how the next President and the Teamsters can work together to empower and protect workers, promote high labor standards, and strengthen the American economy while expanding the middle class.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley has received an invitation from the Teamsters as well.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has not issued an endorsement in the 2024 race.

