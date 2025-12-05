TEAMSTERS RALLY AGAINST SKYHOP GLOBAL CEO

Drivers Hand Out Flyers Outside Tony Robbins Event, Exposing SkyHop CEO's Abuses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhop Global drivers and members of Teamsters Local 210 handed out flyers outside the Palm Beach County Convention Center today to inform the public of ongoing issues with SkyHop and its CEO Kristine Scotto, a graduate of Tony Robbins' Master University.

SkyHop drivers at airports nationwide — including JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark— have been on strike since November 2024, after the company illegally cut hours and fired pro-union workers. In August 2025, the National Labor Relations Board issued a sweeping complaint against SkyHop for a pattern of unlawful conduct and repeated violations of workers' rights.

Under Scotto's leadership, SkyHop has faced criticism for misrepresenting itself as a certified woman-owned business to secure contracts with Delta Air Lines and for refusing to comply with Los Angeles living-wage requirements, even while collecting over $3.2 million in federal pandemic loans. Additionally, court filings and forensic accounting reports indicate that Scotto diverted company assets for personal use, including luxury cars, over $100,000 in Robbins' retreats, and other lavish expenses.

"Tony Robbins tells people to unleash their power, but for Kristine Scotto, that power means defrauding people, breaking labor laws, and exploiting workers," said Bernadette Kelly, Director of Organizing and Strategic Partnerships at Teamsters Local 210. "If this is what Robbins calls empowerment, it's at the expense of everyone else."

Teamsters Local 210 represents more than 8,500 workers in transportation, logistics, publishing, and healthcare across the United States. The local fights for fair pay, safe working conditions, and dignity for all working people.

