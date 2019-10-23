Teamsters Ratify Air Canada Contract

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters have ratified their newest ten-year collective bargaining agreement with Air Canada. The agreement covers over 700 customer service representatives, concierge and premium agents, reservation agents, air cargo workers and other workers at the company's U.S. base of operations.

"I'm extremely proud of our members at Air Canada and very pleased with the outcome of this process," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "Our membership was engaged, enthusiastic and united throughout collective bargaining, and they worked productively with the company to reach an agreement that everyone is happy with."

"I'd like to thank the negotiating committee for all of their hard work on this agreement," said Bob Fisher, Airline Division International Representative. "They were able to draft a contract that improves compensation and working conditions while also ensuring that the company will maintain the impeccable safety standards and customer service it has become known for as the flag carrier of Canada."

The contract was negotiated and ratified in less than six months, a remarkably quick turnaround for a union contract in the aviation industry. The 10-year agreement includes a number of new benefits, including signing bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, guaranteed protection for medical rates and job security, annual raises and the elimination of black-out periods for vacation. The airline is the largest domestic and international passenger carrier in Canada.

