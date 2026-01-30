TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT AT RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

1,200 Workers at Major Chicago Hospital Win Significant Gains

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Rush University Medical Center, represented by Teamsters Local 743, overwhelmingly ratified a new union contract. The group secured wage increases, higher 403(b) matches, improved shift differentials, and retroactive pay to July 1, 2025, as well as expanded leave policies.

"We are so proud of our members at Rush University Medical Center for their unwavering determination during the negotiation process," said Debra Simmons, President of Local 743. "They stood together and won a contract they can be proud of that reflects the immense skill and effort they devote to their jobs each day."

This win comes after Teamsters at Rush University came together with University of Chicago Teamsters, elected officials, and members of the community to raise awareness about their ongoing negotiations earlier this month.

"After numerous sessions of difficult negotiations, we are so happy to have ratified a strong new contract," said Barbara Foster, a Rush University Teamster. "This outcome reflects the persistence, commitment, and collective efforts by many involved to address several key issues at the bargaining table. Our success would not have been possible without the leadership of President Debra Simmons, and the joint efforts of our bargaining committee."

Local 743 is home to 10,000 hardworking men and women serving health care, mail order, technical and warehouse employees. For more information, go to teamsterslocal743.com.

