TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW AGREEMENT AT REPUBLIC SERVICES IN ALABAMA

Teamsters Local 991 Members Secure Lucrative Contract

MOBILE, Ala., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 991 members have reached a new agreement with Republic Services in Mobile, Ala. The three-year contract was unanimously ratified by the membership and is the richest contract ever negotiated for the group of 22 workers.

"This agreement is a testament to our dedication to the job and our union. We are beyond pleased with the contract—it's the best one we've ever negotiated," said Eugene Rider, a commercial frontload driver who has worked at Republic Services for 37 years.

In addition to major wage increases, Local 991 members will also receive a reduction in health and welfare costs, a bonus increase, and time and a half for working holidays.

"Our members have made major gains in this agreement. It's the biggest wage increase we've negotiated since the unit's first contract in 2005. We also cleaned up a lot of contract language to better protect workers," said Lavon Lindsey, Local 991 Secretary-Treasurer. "The division was instrumental in getting this deal. I want to thank Director Chuck Stiles and Representative Larry Dougherty for being with us every step of the way. They both came here to help out in negotiations and were always there for us with anything we needed. I also want to tip my hat to the entire committee for their commitment to getting the strongest agreement possible."

Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in the U.S. The Teamsters represent more than 7,000 workers at the company throughout the country.

"Local 991 members have secured an excellent contract that reflects the immeasurable service they provide to the community. I've known this group for years and have seen their dedication firsthand. I want to congratulate them and everybody at Local 991 for standing together to negotiate such an incredibly strong contract," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Our division will continue to stand with members and support locals nationwide to win the best contracts possible throughout the private waste industry."

