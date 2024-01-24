TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT AT BIMBO BAKERIES

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

24 Jan, 2024, 15:31 ET

5-Year Deal Raises Wages for 900 Teamster Bakery Workers Across California

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new five-year contract at Bimbo Bakeries USA. The agreement secures significant pay raises and enhances health care protections for more than 900 Teamsters.

"This contract ensures Teamsters across all classifications will put more money in their pockets. The company knew we were ready to walk if they didn't deliver on our members' demands. We stood strong, didn't budge, and we have a contract we can be proud of as a result," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference.

"Teamsters across California and the entire country are demanding and winning contracts that reward them for their hard work. Teamsters are not afraid to withhold our labor and we will fight until we get the best contracts possible — whether at UPS, DHL, Bimbo, or in 36 days at Anheuser-Busch," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

The newly ratified agreement at Bimbo Bakeries protects and respects route sales professionals, transportation drivers, loaders, and merchandisers. The contract includes 9.5 percent wage increases on average in the first year of up to $3 per hour; increases for the first time to commissions; a $2,500 ratification bonus; and annual $1,000 lump sum payments beginning in the second year.

Teamsters at Bimbo Bakeries work across two bakeries, two distribution centers, and 20 sales centers throughout California.

Prior to ratification, the agreement was unanimously recommended by 12 Teamsters local unions representing members at Bimbo Bakeries: Locals 87, 137, 150, 186, 315, 386, 431, 439, 853, 856, 948, and 986. 

The Teamsters represent more than 7,000 workers at Bimbo Bakeries and its subsidiaries.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

