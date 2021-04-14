Teamsters Reach Agreement In Principle With Allegiant Air

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have reached an agreement in principle for 415 mechanics and related classifications at Allegiant Air. After the agreement in principle is finalized between the union and the company, it will go to a ratification vote by the members that is expected to occur by the end of July 2021.

"We're happy that we have been able to come to an agreement that is amenable to all parties involved," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "It wasn't always easy to negotiate a contract in the middle of a pandemic, but those involved on both sides of the table worked hard to make it happen and that hard work paid off."

The Teamsters, who already represent pilots and dispatchers at the company, were certified as the group's exclusive representative on March 7, 2018. The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for the workers began in January 2019. Negotiations were temporarily suspended early in 2020 due to the pandemic but were resumed after a brief hiatus.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

