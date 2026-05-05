TEAMSTERS SECURE CONTRACT AT SMITHFIELD FOODS

Hundreds of Workers Win Better Wages and Workplace Protections

SMITHFIELD, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 members of Teamsters Local 822 in Smithfield, Virginia, overwhelmingly ratified a strong new contract with Smithfield Foods. The workers produce ham and bacon products sold nationwide under Smithfield-owned brands that include Armour, Gwaltney, and Eckrich.

Under the contract, workers will receive a 12 percent wage increase, along with back pay. The deal also blocks proposed health care cost increases and guarantees pay during certain non-disciplinary absences.

"This contract is proof that when workers stand together and say 'no' to a bad deal, they can force real change," said James Wright, President of Teamsters Local 822 and Vice President At-Large of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. "Our members rejected a contract that didn't meet the moment, stayed united, and came back with something stronger. This agreement sets a new standard at the Smithfield facility."

The contract also ends a long-standing practice that forced workers to use their breaks due to mechanical breakdowns during the first hour of their shift — a key issue on the shop floor. Additionally, it establishes a Maintenance Training Program Subcommittee to expand training opportunities and ensure skilled trades workers are fairly compensated.

"We weren't going to settle for less than what we've earned," said Michele Putnam, a 22-year worker at Smithfield Foods and member of Local 822. "We stuck together and made sure this contract reflects the work we do every day. This will give us more stability on the job and more security for our families."

Teamsters Local 822 represents over 3,000 workers across the Tidewater Area working in a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.teamsters822.com.

Contact:

Lena Meletijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 822