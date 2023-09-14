TEAMSTERS STAND WITH UAW FOR FAIR CONTRACT AT BIG 3 AUTOMAKERS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers and Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors:

"The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the carhaul industry, stand in solidarity with the United Auto Workers to get the best contract possible from America's biggest automakers. Just as the Teamsters saw at UPS, record profits at any company must result in record contracts for the workers who make those profits possible.

"Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors have a choice to make about the kind of companies they want to become. Do not go down the wrong road. Do not attempt to divide or cast aside dedicated union families who have given their lives to building a resilient American auto industry. All UAW members deserve respect at work and dignity in retirement. They deserve strong wages in a new contract that rewards them for everything they do for the Big Three and to keep this country moving.

"You can be sure there is no division in America's labor movement today. And you are urged to remember that Teamsters don't cross picket lines."

