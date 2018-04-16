"Allegiant Air has experienced issues in the past, like any growing airline, but has worked to correct them. However, thanks in large part to the efforts of the airline's mechanics, pilots and dispatchers, Allegiant has become a leader in operational reliability, with the second fewest mechanical cancellations in the industry.

"In July 2016, the Allegiant pilots ratified their first union contract with the company. The agreement included immediate wage increases up to 31 percent, high quality health care and greater job security. The mechanics and related personnel voted to join the Teamsters in March 2018 and have begun laying the groundwork for a first contract that will continue raising the standards for workers at Allegiant Air.

"We believe that the efforts of Allegiant's workers to join together and speak with one voice is having a positive impact on the culture of safety at the airline.

"The Teamsters Airline Division will continue to work with our members and Allegiant to ensure their safety and the safety of the flying public."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-statement-by-capt-david-bourne-on-60-minutes-segment-regarding-allegiant-air-300630645.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

