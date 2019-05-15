Teamsters Strike At Murphy Warehouse

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly 80 warehouse employees went on strike at 5 a.m. at seven Murphy Warehouse Company locations across the Twin City region to protest unfair labor practices.

The primary issue centers on the employee healthcare benefits. The company's current contract proposal nearly triples employee healthcare costs even though the overall cost for the health plan went down more than 4 percent this year.

"This is corporate greed at its worst. The costs went down and they are still demanding our members agree to triple their out of pocket? It's outrageous," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Local Union 120 President.

Murphy Warehouse Company provides logistics services to companies like Anderson Windows, Dakota Growers, United Sugars as well as many other accounts. Twenty-year employee Jason Cadalbert feels the offer and the conduct of Murphy management during negotiations has been offensive.

"We've always been a family here, but this time around they are choosing to spend tons of money on multiple attorneys and consultants, instead of just giving a fair offer to us," Cadalbert said. "We aren't greedy, but we need to be able to take care of our families. I just don't know why they are doing this to us."

When asked by union bargaining committee why they are demanding to nearly triple employee healthcare costs if the overall cost went down, the company responded by stating that it is a "pet peeve" of owner Richard Murphy Jr. that employees have great health coverage.

Employees will continue to picket at all seven Murphy Warehouse sites around the Twin Cities metro region including the company's main office located at 701 24th Ave SE in Minneapolis.

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 12,500 members in the States of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. We serve members in a variety of industries, from freight, airline, warehousing, and foodservice in the private sector, to police officers and city workers in the public sector. Our Local Union negotiates industry-leading contracts, and defends our members' rights every day.

Contact:

Tom Erickson, (651) 343-1723

terickson@teamsterslocal120.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120