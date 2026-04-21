TEAMSTERS SUPPORT KNOW YOUR LABOR RIGHTS ACT

Legislation Requires Employers to Inform Workers of Their Rights

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters supports the introduction of the Know Your Labor Rights Act by Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Representatives Riley Moore (R-WV) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), legislation that would strengthen workplace transparency by requiring employers to clearly inform workers of their federally protected labor rights.

"Greedy corporations and corrupt managers in nearly every sector of the economy put in overtime trying to stop working people from organizing," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "But the right to organize is sacred, and American workers should be informed of their legal right to do so. The Know Your Labor Rights Act would help put power back in the hands of working people. It would mandate that employers post information about labor rights in an easily accessible place so that workers remain informed and empowered."

Under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), passed by Congress in 1935, workers are guaranteed the right to organize, join a union, and collectively bargain. Despite these longstanding protections, employers are not required to inform workers of these rights. The Know Your Labor Rights Act would change that by requiring employers to display information about labor rights in visible areas and notify new employees, or face penalties for non-compliance.

Recent polling shows broad bipartisan support, with 71 percent of Americans favoring a requirement that employers post notices of NLRA rights, underscoring the public's strong backing for workplace transparency and fairness.

Hawley's legislation builds on growing bipartisan momentum in Congress to strengthen workers' rights and protections. The Faster Labor Contracts Act, introduced in the House of Representatives in September, would require employers to begin collective bargaining within 10 days of a successful union vote.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters