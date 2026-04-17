UNFI TEAMSTERS AVERT STRIKE, RATIFY STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

Warehouse Workers Win 31% Wage Increase, Improved Benefits, Job Protections

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a credible strike threat, more than 200 warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), represented by Teamsters Local 769, voted to ratify a lucrative five-year agreement. The contract includes significant wage increases, improved benefits, and strong workplace protections.

"Ratifying our first Teamsters contract is a proud moment for every worker in this warehouse," said Vedjo Williamceau, a UNFI warehouse worker and Local 769 member who served on the negotiating committee. "Throughout our organizing drive and contract campaign, we showed what's possible when workers stick together. We're excited for what comes next."

Teamsters at the Pompano Beach facility will receive a 31 percent raise throughout the life of the agreement, access to Teamsters health care, and entry into the Teamsters Western Conference Pension Plan. Warehouse workers also won long-term job security, including just cause protections and strong grievance and arbitration procedures.

"These workers stood together and won an agreement that mirrors the gains of UNFI Teamsters across the country," said Joshua Zivalich, President of Local 769. "Contracts like this one make a real difference for our members and are possible because of the strength our rank-and-filers across this company have already built."

UNFI is the primary distributor for Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Workers at UNFI's Pompano Beach facility organized last year as a part of a larger movement of workers at this company voting to join the Teamsters. Since 2022, the Teamsters have organized more than 3,500 UNFI workers, growing the union's footprint to more than 5,500 members at the company nationwide.

"UNFI recognized the power of a credible Teamsters strike threat and didn't want to test their luck," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Warehouse workers nationwide are seeing what we are achieving at UNFI and choosing to organize with the Teamsters to win the same standards."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters