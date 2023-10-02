TEAMSTERS TO NEWSOM: START WORKING FOR WORKING PEOPLE, NOT WALL STREET

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

02 Oct, 2023, 18:09 ET

Back-to-Back Anti-Labor Vetoes by California Governor Hurt Workers, Unions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters condemn the latest actions by California Gov. Gavin Newsom after he vetoed Senate Bill 799 over the weekend. The legislation would have extended unemployment insurance (UI) benefits to union members who are on strike or being locked out by their employer.

The Governor's Saturday veto represents the second pro-worker bill he has rejected in the past 15 days, following his veto of Assembly Bill 316, a bill requiring human operators in all commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds.

"Gavin Newsom once again vetoed a pro-union bill in California and he did it when he hoped no one was looking," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Union members have long memories, and the Teamsters know who our real friends are. Gov. Newsom needs to stop working for Wall Street and start working for the hundreds of thousands of constituents he owes his success to. Gavin is leaving working people behind at a time when they need more protections than ever to preserve and improve their livelihoods, benefits, and wages. His recent actions are shameful."

"It's been the summer of the strike in Southern California this year," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and President of Teamsters Joint Council 42 in Los Angeles. "Gavin Newsom loves to say that he supports unions, but talk is cheap. He's now proving that repeatedly. If Gov. Newsom was a real ally of organized labor, he would sign legislation that empowers workers."

"In the face of increasing corporate greed, the Teamsters will keep fighting for laws that protect workers and our jobs – including laws mandating human operators in trucks and UI benefits for workers on strike," said Jason Rabinowitz, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "We are taking on the long fight against the greedy tech companies and unprincipled politicians. The Teamsters and all working people will prevail because we have justice and the power of millions of organized workers on our side."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

AMAZON TEAMSTERS PICKET TWO L.A. WAREHOUSES OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

TEAMSTERS TO NHTSA: SAY NO TO CRUISE ORIGIN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.