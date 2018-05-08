Teamsters Urge Chief Judge Boles To Put Public Safety First

"We can only wonder whether our community is at risk," said Dominic Romanazzi, President of Local 330. "The serious work that our members perform protects neighborhoods from offenders, including sex offenders, and those convicted of domestic battery, unlawful possession of firearms and other weapons, burglary, child endangerment, assault and battery and other criminal offences. With the experienced probation officers forced to strike, we must ask the question: Is all of this important work getting done properly and is our community safe?"

The citizens of Kane County, which includes the towns of Elgin, South Elgin, Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles, Aurora, Gilberts, Sugar Grove, and many others, must demand that the Chief Judge and County Officials keep families safe! This can be achieved, while also insuring that employees receive a fair contract for a minimal cost.

"We urge all residents of Kane County to immediately contact Chief Judge Boles and tell her to put safety first!" Romanazzi said. "The most direct phone number is (630) 232-3440. We also encourage the community to call the Kane County Board as well. Our members will be calling, but we need the support of our community, too."

Teamsters Local 330, based in Elgin, Ill., is an affiliate of Teamsters Joint Council 25.

