TeamSupport Wins Stevie® Award Silver For Customer Service Department of the Year

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport was presented with the Silver level Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the organization announced today.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

One Stevie Awards judge for this category commented about TeamSupport, "In the world that is getting more complex by the day, the mission you have embarked on—to provide support based on collective knowledge and acumen of the group—is admirable. Great job pulling together the customer success, onboarding, and support teams as one unified face to the customer."

TeamSupport CEO, Pete Khanna, says, "Our purpose at TeamSupport is simple and clear; we help our clients create passionate customer bases. This award is particularly meaningful to all of us here because to achieve that purpose we must have a customer-first culture in everything we do." He goes on, "Thank you to the Stevie Awards organization and judging committee for recognizing our efforts in this area."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

Jorine Jones, client services director at Jackrabbit Technologies and TeamSupport client, recognizes the company by saying, "TeamSupport has enabled our 100% workforce to function as one unified team. The collaboration with its customer service team allows us to be successful in offering the best support for our customers."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "We applaud this year's winners for their continued success."

The list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is a post-sale award-winning customer support software company built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) technology-enabled companies. TeamSupport stands alone as the leading support solution that helps solve for sophisticated client needs and fuels successful client interactions.

The TeamSupport suite of solutions includes TeamInsights, a customizable reporting and analytics dashboard; and TeamSuccess, the first solution to fully realize the revenue potential of customer success.

Founded in 2009, TeamSupport is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs, including the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

