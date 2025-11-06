TeamViewer Achieves Key FedRAMP Compliance Milestone for its DEX Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced a significant milestone in its journey to full FedRAMP authorization for the TeamViewer DEX platform (formerly 1E Platform). The company has successfully completed the build-out and compliance validation of its test environment, an important quality gate for the authorization of the live system.

Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer, said: "Reaching the production milestone under our FedRAMP journey is a major achievement for the team. Building and authorizing our test environment demonstrates our commitment to rigorous security standards and operational excellence. This milestone not only validates our architecture and controls but also sets the foundation for full FedRAMP authorization. We're excited about the momentum and proud of the cross-functional effort that brought us here."

With this milestone, TeamViewer is now deploying its production environment, further demonstrating its dedication to secure, compliant endpoint management for federal customers. By using TeamViewer's DEX platform, federal IT teams can enhance end-user experience, strengthen security and compliance, reduce costs, and transform IT operations from a cost center into a strategic asset.

TeamViewer remains committed to transparency, reliability, and operational excellence as it moves into the next stages of the FedRAMP journey. The company looks forward to supporting federal agencies with secure, modern digital employee experience solutions and will provide further updates as it advances toward full authorization.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium-sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging Al and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

