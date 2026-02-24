TeamViewer Appoints Tim Koubek as President of the Americas to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, today announced Tim Koubek as President of TeamViewer Americas. Koubek is an accomplished enterprise sales leader with deep experience scaling infrastructure software businesses across the Americas and globally. As a multi-time Chief Revenue Officer, he has consistently delivered strong growth by implementing winning sales methodologies and building high-performing go-to-market teams.

Koubek's proven track record includes serving as Senior Vice President of Sales at LogicMonitor, where he delivered exceptionally strong growth and helped shape the company's evolution from an infrastructure monitoring tool to a broader observability platform. At BMC Software, he owned a step-change in topline growth and sales productivity on the back of a highly disciplined playbook approach. Koubek has extensive expertise in enterprise sales across industries including highly regulated and complex environments.

"Tim brings a powerful combination of enterprise sales rigor, operational discipline, and transformational leadership," said TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil. "He has led large enterprise go-to-market teams across the Americas and delivered exceptional growth in infrastructure software organizations at scale. His track record of delivering sales excellence for major software companies makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Americas region."

TeamViewer Chief Revenue Officer Mark Banfield added: "Having worked with Tim at LogicMonitor, I've seen firsthand how he builds sales playbooks that deliver repeatable, measurable growth. He understands how to transform sales organizations, from methodology and enablement through execution, and he does it while creating a true team environment. His experience will be instrumental in driving continued success across the Americas."

"TeamViewer's innovative software is uniquely positioned at the intersection of secure connectivity, real-time observability, and autonomous endpoint automation," said Tim Koubek. "My passion has always been to build and lead high-performing organizations that know how to scale and win together. I'm excited to work alongside this talented team to accelerate growth across the Americas by executing with the kind of discipline and energy that wins enterprise deals."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a pro forma revenue of around 768 EUR million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639323/5818922/TeamViewer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH