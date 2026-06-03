TeamViewer brings Windows AI API to Assist AR for clearer, smarter remote assistance to frontline workers

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, the global leader in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, has partnered with Microsoft to bring on-device AI capabilities to Assist AR, the remote assistance solution for frontline workers and industrial environments within the TeamViewer Frontline suite. The result is sharper video for remote supporters guiding field technicians, even when the technician is on a weak or unstable mobile connection.

Copyright TeamViewer

When a field engineer needs remote guidance to fix a piece of industrial equipment, every second counts. Frontline workers are frequently in locations where mobile coverage is patchy at best: factory floors, remote worksites, or out in the field. A blurry or freezing video feed can be the difference between a quick fix and hours of costly downtime, and traditional remote assistance tools struggle to maintain quality under these conditions.

TeamViewer Assist AR now leverages the new Windows AI API for Video Super Resolution (VSR), announced as a Public Preview at Microsoft Ignite 2025. Assist AR utilizes the new capabilities to deliver better video quality in poor network conditions, reduce video artefacts and errors, and optimize bandwidth use. VSR uses models running locally on the receiving device to reconstruct and sharpen incoming video in real time across a broader set of Windows PCs with powerful CPUs.

"TeamViewer is a global leader in Frontline Worker Augmentation and specializes in Remote Guidance. We're thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to deliver top-tier video resolution even under challenging network conditions for our users. This collaboration underscores our dedication to addressing real-world issues faced by those who keep operations running," says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels at TeamViewer.

For organizations that depend on remote expertise — in manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, or field services — this translates directly into faster problem resolution, fewer on-site visits, and reduced operational costs. Teams can collaborate more effectively regardless of where people are or what network they're on.

"At Microsoft we continue to invest in enabling on-device AI capabilities for Windows app developers, and we're pleased to partner with TeamViewer to enhance remote support experiences for our shared customers using the new Windows AI API for Video Super Resolution," said Mik Chernomordikov, Head of Windows Developer Relations and Partnerships at Microsoft.

The VSR-enhanced version of Assist AR is now available in closed Beta, with general availability planned in the coming weeks with VSR on Copilot+ PCs. TeamViewer also intends to bring this capability to other products across its portfolio.

Assist AR with VSR will be featured at Microsoft Build 2026 (June 2–3, San Francisco and online), with live demonstrations at the Microsoft and Intel booths, and a dedicated breakout session exploring how local AI on Windows 11 is transforming frontline productivity.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH