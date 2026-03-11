TeamViewer Launches Regional Restricted Access for U.S. Customers

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, announced the launch of Regional Restricted Access for TeamViewer Tensor in the United States. The new capability enables U.S. organizations to maintain full control over where their TeamViewer data is processed and stored while restricting where remote connections can originate and how they are routed.

Across public sector, financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, data residency has become a strategic requirement that directly shapes purchasing decisions. Organizations are strengthening governance frameworks and reassessing risk models to ensure their IT architecture aligns with national and industry standards. Because remote connectivity and endpoint management underpin daily operations and external service delivery, clarity over where data is routed and stored now carries significant operational and commercial weight. Regional control is no longer a technical detail, but a factor in long-term vendor selection and digital strategy.

With U.S.-based Regional Restricted Access, TeamViewer ensures that remote connections are initiated, validated, and established only within the United States. Data related to accounts and sessions—including user information, logs, policies, and metadata—is stored locally. Dedicated infrastructure supports these controls to uphold security and performance. By integrating regional enforcement directly into the Tensor enterprise platform, TeamViewer helps organizations meet strict compliance requirements while maintaining secure and reliable remote operations.

"Clear data boundaries are becoming a standard expectation for many organizations," said Jan Bee, Chief Information Security Officer at TeamViewer. "With Regional Restricted Access, we provide a practical way to maintain data control within U.S. borders without adding complexity to IT operations. It's about giving customers measurable control and confidence in how they manage their IT estate."

"We are seeing strong interest from both existing customers and new prospects who require U.S.-only data handling as part of their compliance and governance frameworks," said Tim Koubek, President of TeamViewer Americas. "In some cases, regional restrictions are directly linked to deal qualification and expansion opportunities. By offering this capability, we not only address security requirements, but also enable organizations to move forward with digital transformation that depends on trusted remote connectivity."

Regional Restricted Access is available as a premium option for U.S.-based organizations, including both existing Tensor customers and new deployments.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

