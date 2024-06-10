TeamViewer's Annual General Meeting elects Joachim Heel as new member of the Supervisory Board

GOPPINGEN, Germany and MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announces the appointment of Joachim (Joe) Heel as new member of the supervisory board. He was elected by TeamViewer's shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting and joins the board with immediate effect.

Joe Heel brings a wealth of international customer-focused experience in technology and enterprise software sales, including 18 years of experience at the helm of global technology sales teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Services at Zebra Technologies, where he and his team of 3,000 sales and service specialists were responsible for growing the sales of the company's products and solutions worldwide. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales at IBM for Germany and the US Midwest. His seasoned executive profile is marked by a track record of decisive leadership and profound strategic and management expertise. Having spent the majority of his career with various companies in the U.S., including McKinsey, Avaya, and Sun Microsystems, he adds an exceptional understanding of one of TeamViewer's key markets to the board.

Georg Beyschlag, President TeamViewer Americas, said: "The Americas remain a vital growth market for us, and we are keen to collaborate with and learn from Joe, a globally recognized technology expert with a deep understanding of the US market and the enterprise software industry. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage his experience with Zebra Technologies to enrich TeamViewer's US strategy, especially in the industrial and supply chain space. I am convinced that his extensive knowledge will contribute to significantly boosting our offering in North and South America."

Joe Heel emphasized: "TeamViewer is an intriguing company boasting a remarkable portfolio of innovative products. The prospects of its pioneering technology excite me immensely, particularly in the Enterprise segment, where the integration of advanced technologies like industrial augmented reality and smart manufacturing is essential for businesses. With a solid foundation already established, I am excited to be part of TeamViewer's growth journey, with a keen focus on the Americas."

Joe Heel has governance experience as a member of supervisory boards of public companies. He has previously enriched the boards of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation and World Fuel Services with his expertise and guidance. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

