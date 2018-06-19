Teardown Analysis and Comparison of 34 MEMS Pressure Sensors 2018: Focus on Consumer, Industrial & Automotive Sensors

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The MEMS pressure sensor market is still driven by automotive applications, but the consumer market has advanced to second place.
The report provides insights into the structures, technical choices, designs, processes, supply chain positions and costs of seven consumer, 14 industrial and 13 automotive MEMS pressure sensor products from the leading suppliers. The suppliers include All Sensors, Amphenol, APM, Bosch, Denso, First Sensor, Fuji Electric, Freescale, Honeywell, Infineon, Melexis, Merit SensorSystems, Mitsubishi Electric, Nagano Keiki, Sensata, Sensirion, SMI and STMicroelectronics.
We analyze and compare 34 devices that use piezoresistive or capacitive technology, manufactured with bulk micromachining or surface micromachining processes, first level packaging or module packaging, monolithic or multi-chip structures. We look at their package dimensions and internal structures, MEMS and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) dies, die dimensions and package cross-sections, to provide a comprehensive review of MEMS pressure sensors.
MEMS pressure devices' packaging and pressure range differ widely according to application. In more than 150 pages, this report includes multiple comparisons based on physical analyses of 34 MEMS pressure sensor components. It offers buyers and device manufacturers the unique possibility of understanding MEMS pressure sensor technology evolution, and comparing product costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview / Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Devices Analyzed
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Structure, Process and Cost Review
- Consumer
- Bosch
- Infineon
- InvenSense
- STMicroelectronics
- Industrial
- All Sensors
- Amphenol
- First Sensor
- Fuji electric
- Honeywell
- Merit Sensor Systems
- Nagano Keiki
- Sensirion
- SMI
- Automotive
- APM
- Bosch
- Denso
- Fuji Denki
- Infineon
- Mitsubishi
- Sensata
