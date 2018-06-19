Teardown Analysis and Comparison of 34 MEMS Pressure Sensors 2018: Focus on Consumer, Industrial & Automotive Sensors

The MEMS pressure sensor market is still driven by automotive applications, but the consumer market has advanced to second place.

The report provides insights into the structures, technical choices, designs, processes, supply chain positions and costs of seven consumer, 14 industrial and 13 automotive MEMS pressure sensor products from the leading suppliers. The suppliers include All Sensors, Amphenol, APM, Bosch, Denso, First Sensor, Fuji Electric, Freescale, Honeywell, Infineon, Melexis, Merit SensorSystems, Mitsubishi Electric, Nagano Keiki, Sensata, Sensirion, SMI and STMicroelectronics.

We analyze and compare 34 devices that use piezoresistive or capacitive technology, manufactured with bulk micromachining or surface micromachining processes, first level packaging or module packaging, monolithic or multi-chip structures. We look at their package dimensions and internal structures, MEMS and application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) dies, die dimensions and package cross-sections, to provide a comprehensive review of MEMS pressure sensors.

MEMS pressure devices' packaging and pressure range differ widely according to application. In more than 150 pages, this report includes multiple comparisons based on physical analyses of 34 MEMS pressure sensor components. It offers buyers and device manufacturers the unique possibility of understanding MEMS pressure sensor technology evolution, and comparing product costs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview / Introduction

Executive Summary

Devices Analyzed

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Structure, Process and Cost Review

Consumer

Bosch



Infineon



InvenSense



STMicroelectronics

Industrial

All Sensors



Amphenol



First Sensor



Fuji electric



Honeywell



Merit Sensor Systems



Nagano Keiki



Sensirion



SMI

Automotive

APM



Bosch



Denso



Fuji Denki



Infineon



Mitsubishi



Sensata

