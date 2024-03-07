Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2024 - Trail Marker 2

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The trail continues! When it comes to legendary off-road capability, unrivaled heritage, bold color palettes and powerful propulsion suited for any adventure, what comes to mind? These collective themes hint at the next grouping of concept sketches from the Jeep® brand of the mission-capable vehicles heading to the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, March 23-31, 2024.

The trail continues! When it comes to legendary off-road capability, unrivaled heritage, bold color palettes and powerful propulsion suited for any adventure, what comes to mind? These collective themes hint at the next grouping of concept sketches from the Jeep® brand of the mission-capable vehicles heading to the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah (March 23-31, 2024). (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis