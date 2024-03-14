Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2024 - Trail Marker 3

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design team returns to the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, March 23-31, 2024. Two new, one-of-a-kind, rock-crawling, terrain-traversing concept vehicles will take four-wheeling to the next level on some of the toughest trails in the world and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

