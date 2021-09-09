Teatis Closes Seed Funding Round, Backed by Leading International Investors

Founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, Teatis' seed funding round was backed by prominent investors that promote trans-Pacific startups. Genesia Ventures , Ryo Ishizuka and Takuya Noguchi led the round, alongside seven other angel investors. Genesia Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Japan and Southeast Asia dedicated to supporting companies that contribute to a better future. Ryo Ishizuka is the former CEO and co-founder of Mercari, one of the largest mobile marketplaces for consumers to buy and sell items. Takuya Noguchi is the CEO and founder of BULK HOMME, Japan's leading men's skincare brand.

Hiroshi created Teatis after his late ex-wife's battle with cancer. Acting as her caretaker while running his tech company, Hiroshi recognized the need for convenient, nutritious food suitable for critically ill consumers. Teaming up with an impressive list of prominent doctors, Hiroshi began crafting a product for diabetic consumers who didn't have the time to cook but longed for natural, nutritious ingredients that helped with carbohydrate digestion and release of glucose.

The seed round will help Teatis advance production and marketing in the U.S., where 122 million diabetics and pre-diabetics continue to work towards greater prevention and treatment against the wide-spread disease. Containing no chemicals and no sweeteners, Teatis' plant-based powders contain a special Japanese-inspired ingredient, seaweed extract (Arame), that is proven to suppress the absorption of sugar from the intestinal tract and moderates blood sugar levels.

"With millions of diabetics living in the United States, there is significant demand for diabetic-friendly foods that are nutritious, convenient, and functional", said Hiroshi Takatoh, founder and CEO of Teatis. "Our team of doctors has worked for years to perfect our product line, and this is just the beginning. We plan on building out a comprehensive one-stop shop for Diabetic health."

For more information on Teatis, visit teatismeal.com.

About Teatis

Teatis is a low-sugar brand of superfood powders and mixes that contain 100% real food sugar blockers. Crafted by a team of doctors and nutrition specialists, Teatis' line of products is extensively tested for diabetic-friendly diets and overall disease management. Teatis was founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, who after losing his ex-wife to cancer, sought a way to improve access and nutrition for consumers who lack time and cooking skills to effectively manage their health. Teatis' unique powders are flavorful and invigorating, and can be made into teas and lattes, or added to smoothies. For more information and to purchase Teatis online, visit at teatismeal.com.

CONTACT

Ali Lloyd

JConnelly

435.760.6168

[email protected]

SOURCE Teatis

Related Links

http://teatismeal.com

