TEC Announces Alliance with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative

Upshur Rural EC and TEC Join Forces to Power Rural Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative (URECC). Headquartered in Gilmer, Texas, Upshur Rural was incorporated in 1937 and serves a ten-county area in East Texas with over 49,000 meters and a coverage area of over 2,180 square miles.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative
Owned by the people it serves, URECC has been providing affordable, reliable electric energy for over eighty years. "At URECC, we value our member-owners and strive to deliver safe, dependable, and timely service to our community," said Robert Walker, CEO of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative. " The partnership with TEC enhances our supply chain efficiency, ensuring URECC can consistently deliver the same trustworthy service our community has come to depend on."

Establishing alliances with co-ops statewide has become a major priority for TEC. "Alliances not only benefit individual cooperatives, but they benefit Texas cooperatives as a whole," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. " We take pride in supporting URECC. Their reputation speaks volumes about their dedication to their community and prioritizing their members."

While TEC provides members with many valuable services, the alliance supply model is especially notable because it immediately reduces operational and redundant costs, benefiting each cooperatives' bottom line. Leveraging the aggregation and scale that alliance partnerships make possible, TEC makes available high-quality products from leading manufacturers at competitive prices and is proud to be able to pass those savings on to its member cooperatives.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century. It offers a complete line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit texas-ec.org.

About Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative: Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned, non-profit electric cooperative incorporated in 1937. URECC currently serves over 49,000 meters covering a ten-county area and strives to provide safe, reliable, and affordable power to their member-owners consistent with sound economy, safety, and quality management. For more information, visit urecc.coop.

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives

