tec5USA and Hydrite Announce Exclusive Agreement to Advance Real-Time Cleaning Control in U.S. Food & Beverage Operations

Collaboration brings real-time spectroscopic measurement to sanitation and cleaning applications, creating process control opportunities for food and beverage manufacturers.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, and tec5USA, Inc., a manufacturer and provider of advanced spectroscopic sensors, today announced the execution of an exclusive agreement focused on improving cleaning process control within the U.S. food and beverage industry.

The collaboration brings together tec5USA's expertise in advanced spectroscopic sensing technology with Hydrite's long-standing experience in food and beverage sanitation and cleaning technologies. By incorporating real-time sensor data into cleaning processes, the agreement is designed to help food and beverage manufacturers strengthen process control while supporting greater efficiency, consistency, and operational performance across their facilities.

"This agreement represents an important step in applying real-time spectroscopic sensing to cleaning operations in the food and beverage industry," said Mitch Fay, Executive Director of Technology at Hydrite. "By combining sensor technology with established cleaning programs, the collaboration is designed to support improved monitoring, control, and operational outcomes for U.S. food and beverage manufacturers."

"This partnership represents a strong opportunity to help food and beverage manufacturers modernize one of the most critical parts of plant operations with real-time insight and control," said Dr. Monde Qhobosheane, CEO of tec5USA. "At tec5USA, we see partnerships like this as a way to bring measurable value to the market—combining trusted industry expertise with advanced spectroscopy solutions that enable Industry 4.0–driven process control, helping customers improve performance, strengthen consistency, and operate with greater confidence."

Hydrite has built a reputation within the industry by combining excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with one of the most comprehensive levels of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, South Carolina, California, Colorado, and Texas, with approximately 1,000 employees throughout the United States.

About tec5USA, Inc.

tec5USA, part of Nynomic AG, delivers real-time process monitoring and inline spectroscopy solutions using UV-VIS, NIR, and Raman technologies. Our systems bring lab precision to the production line—improving quality, reducing waste, and optimizing efficiency across Pharma, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Agriculture, and Semiconductor industries. To learn more, visit www.tec5usa.com or call 855-TEC-5USA.

Media Contact:

Margaret Honkamp

262-792-2363

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite