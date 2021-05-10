Tecate® Announces Official U.S. Sponsorship of LIGA BBVA MX

The agreement includes the use of logos, names, and images of teams and players participating in LIGA BBVA MX, interviews with Mexican soccer legends, presence in matches during the season openings and closings, access to exclusive items, and a presence in the best match highlights on LIGA BBVA MX social platforms.

"With this exclusive sponsorship, Tecate takes a strong step forward to stand as the brand that best connects U.S. fans with their favorite LIGA MX soccer teams, offering memorable experiences on and off the field," said Tecate Sr. Brand Director, Oscar Martinez. "With an exciting summer of soccer upon us, we're thrilled to deliver unforgettable experiences that speak to our maverick and unapologetic spirit. Mexico is in us!"

Guillermo Alegret, Commercial Director of LIGA MX, added "We are very excited to have Tecate, an established, well known Mexican brand, expand their partnership of LIGA MX into the United States. There is no doubt that LIGA MX's following in the US is very strong, with an average of over 400,000 viewers per match, representing 40% of LIGA MX's audience. The American market continues to be an important place for LIGA MX to grow and connect on a daily basis with the Hispanic community, in addition to the over 35 million Mexican Americans residing there."

"Tecate is already one of Mexican-Americans' favorite brands to enjoy with friends, and that is the intention of this partnership: to offer fun and safe experiences for fans of legal age, while allowing us to deliver messages of social responsibility," Martinez added.

ABOUT TECATE

TECATE® represents the authentic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @Tecate, or visit TecateBeerUSA.com

ABOUT LIGA MX

With headquarters in Toluca. Liga MX was founded in 2012 to promote the development of soccer in Mexico across all divisions and in all other areas: sporting and competitions, administrative and legal, communications and marketing.

LIGA MX is the organization that manages the most important professional soccer leagues in Mexico. Liga MX's top division, Liga BBVA MX, has a very strong fan base in all of North America and amongst the top leagues in the western hemisphere. Other professional Liga MX competitions include Liga BBVA MX Feminil, Expansion BBVA MX and E-Liga BBVA MX.

