Tech Alpharetta Rebrands to "Tech North Atlanta"

New Name and Logo Signal Expanded Footprint Serving the North Atlanta Tech Community

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization that has been helping the City of Alpharetta lead in innovation since 2012, announced today that it has rebranded to "Tech North Atlanta." The new name and logo reflect the organization's expanded mission to serve the broader North Atlanta tech community.

The rebrand marks a significant milestone in the organization's growth and in the active participation of technology companies and professionals who live or work in the North metro region. As engagement has continued to expand across neighboring cities and communities, including Cherokee, Gwinnett, and Forsyth counties, Tech Alpharetta's strategic advisory board recognized the need for a brand that better reflects its regional footprint and evolving role.

"Tech companies, tech executives, and sponsor businesses from across the North metro region have been actively participating in our programs, events and incubator for many years, and that participation continues to grow. Our new name better represents the broader community that is already actively engaged and more intentionally supports tech growth across North Atlanta. The decision to move forward with the rebrand comes on the heels of another remarkable year of expanding our resources for the North metro Atlanta tech community," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "We're extremely grateful to our strategic board, startups, speakers, mentors, members and of course, our incredible sponsors for our continued success over the years."

Since opening its doors in 2012, the nonprofit has spent more than a decade advancing technology and entrepreneurship in Alpharetta. The momentum continued after relocating its incubator to its current location in October 2024. While the organization's name and logo are changing, its fundamental mission remains the same: to grow technology and innovation. Tech North Atlanta will continue operating from its current location, offering tech education and thought-leadership programs, startup workshops, its incubator, and other resources for the tech community.

"Our community has outgrown a single-city identity," shared Bob Toupin, Chairman of the Tech North Atlanta Board. "The board is incredibly excited about this next phase for Tech North Atlanta. Our core values and 2026 goals remain the same, but our new identity better reflects the scale of our impact and where we're headed."

For more information about Tech North Atlanta, visit https://technorthatlanta.org.

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation, includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 50 tech startups.

