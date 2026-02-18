Tech North Atlanta Launches New Event Memberships

Expanded engagement model reflects rising demand from North Metro technology professionals and companies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, announced today the launch of its new Event Membership program. For the first time, Tech North Atlanta is offering individual and corporate event memberships to companies and individuals interested in engaging with the organization and the north metro tech community.

Coming on the heels of its January 2026 rebrand, the event membership launch marks a significant step forward for Tech North Atlanta, reflecting the rapid growth and deepening engagement of the technology companies and professionals who live or work in the region.

"The increased interest in event memberships has caught our attention," noted Tech North Atlanta President & CEO Karen Cashion. "We've listened closely, and in response, we're now offering our new, annual corporate and individual event memberships, which provide event access to Tech North Atlanta's Speaker Series events and workshops, preferred pricing on our other events, enhanced community connection, and additional special membership benefits."

"By becoming a membership organization, Tech North Atlanta has significantly expanded the opportunities for tech and tech-enabled companies and individual technologists to consistently engage in the north metro tech community. Our new offering presents an exciting opportunity for the community that Tech North Atlanta serves," adds Bob Toupin, CIO of Impact Climate Technologies and Tech North Atlanta's Chairman of the Board.

Tech North Atlanta is pleased to announce its first two Charter Event Members, Improving and Relevance. The first 20 new event members of Tech North Atlanta will be named as the organization's Charter Event Members and highlighted across the organization's platforms. For more information about Tech North Atlanta and its new event memberships, visit https://technorthatlanta.org/event-membership/.

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to activate and grow the North Atlanta technology and innovation ecosystem, includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

