Tech-Based Workout, BODY20, to Debut in Houston Heights on February 20

Revolutionary Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Franchise Offers Unique 20-Minute Fitness Experience

HOUSTON HEIGHTS, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20, the pioneer in the Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness space that utilizes an FDA-cleared suit giving you a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, is opening a new studio location in Houston Heights on February 20.

Located at 600 North Shepherd Drive, Suite 451, this concept brings all fitness levels together to experience what BODY20 is known for: changing the way people workout through time-condensed technology training. To give the Houston Heights community an opportunity to become familiar with the BODY20 experience, the studio will celebrate its opening with discounted founding memberships.

BODY20 Houston Heights is owned and operated by veteran entrepreneurs, Bhavika and Shawn Patel. The Patels have been in the franchising industry since 2008 and know what it takes to create a successful business. Their passion for BODY20 is palpable, and they are eager to share this efficient and futuristic concept of training with their community. The Patels are set to bring an additional three locations to the central Houston area over the next few years.

"BODY20 is the future of fitness," says Bhavika Patel. "You're in an awesome suit, modern space and it feels like you're ready to take on the world! This high-intensity and low-impact workout is truly for everyone, and we cannot wait to welcome our local community."

The BODY20 boutique fitness franchise offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience. At your first private session, you'll take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss your wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides you through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving your body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members, including increased muscle tone, weight loss, overall improved core strength and all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system. The certified BODY20 Coaches at BODY20 Houston Heights are excited to serve their local community while offering this engaging and time-condensed approach to movement. They can't wait to welcome members of all backgrounds to the BODY20 family.

For more information about BODY20 Houston Heights and to sign up for a complimentary demo session, please visit https://body20.com or call (832) 476-7492. Stay connected by following @body20houstonheights on Instagram and Facebook.

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://www.body20.com.

