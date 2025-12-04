Tech Basel Miami AI Summit Draws 400+ for Sold-Out Gathering of Global AI and Emerging Tech Leaders

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Basel Miami AI Summit , a highly curated gathering designed to spark cross-sector transformation across artificial intelligence, finance, healthcare, and national security, brought together more than 400 attendees on December 3rd at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden for a sold-out day of conversations led by global innovators, founders, and policymakers shaping the next wave of AI advancement.

Throughout the day, leaders from companies like Hugging Face, Meta, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, ARK Invest, Cast AI, and more shared big-picture perspectives on the rapidly evolving world of AI, from open-source innovation to AI-enabled healthcare, enterprise transformation, national security, and the disruptive technologies reshaping global markets.

The summit, which served as the official kick-off to the 2026 eMerge Americas global tech conference + expo on April 22–24, 2026, offered a forward-looking lens on where frontier AI is heading and how it will impact business, society, and the global economy.

"Miami isn't just part of the global AI conversation; we're shaping its future by building a community rooted in bold ideas, shared ambition, and true collaboration," said Burhan Sebin, Chief AI Officer of eMerge Americas. "The connections formed at Tech Basel Miami AI Summit are laying the foundation for the next wave of breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. This is just one of our many events leading up to our global tech conference, eMerge Americas 2026, and we're thrilled to showcase a snapshot of what will be a groundbreaking experience in April."

eMerge Americas also made several announcements during the summit, including a new initiative designed to accelerate Florida's leadership in emerging technologies: the Florida AI Council. The Florida AI Council is a statewide coalition built to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption, strengthen responsible innovation, and position Florida as a global hub for AI excellence. The Council will comprise leaders from government, industry, academia, the startup ecosystem, and the investment community.

Furthermore, additional announcements included the launch of several programmatic efforts in recent months:

Miami AI School

Monthly AI Generative Gatherings

New vertically-specific accelerator programs like the Gold Coast Accelerator

The 2026 eMerge Americas global conference + expo will grow with an additional hall at the Miami Beach Convention Center, as well as 3-days of programming

A music concert will be held the evening of April 22nd that will benefit families of fallen shadow warriors

The new statewide Florida Quantum initiative which aims to organize, attract, and accelerate quantum innovation across Florida was also announced at the event. Operating under FloridaQuantum.org, this initiative connects academia, private industry, and government to strengthen Florida's position in the global quantum landscape. The Florida Quantum initiative is co-led by Matt Cimaglia, founder & managing partner of Quantum Coast Capital, and Tony Jimenez, managing partner of Medina Ventures, in collaboration with the Florida Alliance for Quantum Technology (FAQT), eMerge Americas, and with support from FloridaCommerce.

Other highlights from the Tech Basel Miami AI Summit included offering attendees an early preview of the Deep Tech Summit at eMerge Americas 2026, highlighted by a Microsoft-led workshop demonstrating the type of hands-on, next-generation programming expected at the upcoming conference. Additional details about the Deep Tech Summit at eMerge 2026 can be found HERE.

A full gallery of event photos and video clips from Tech Basel Miami AI Summit is available HERE. Media interested in post-event interviews with organizers and speakers should contact [email protected].

The Tech Basel Miami AI Summit was made possible thanks to the generous support of partners and sponsors including 35 Mules, 4aLabs, Airia, Ark Invest, AREX, Axios Miami, Cast AI, City of Miami Beach, Dentons Global Venture Technology, FIU, Google Cloud, GoSprout, Guardrail Technologies, Hugging Face, Hydra Host, Jackson Health System, J.P. Morgan, Justworks, Meta, Miami Dade College, Miami-Dade County, Morgan Stanley, NeuralSeek, NVIDIA, Qore Health, Russell Reynolds, Scenic Luxury Cruises, Snapshot AI, TradedVC, and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. Their commitment to innovation and emerging technologies helps power this landmark gathering of AI leaders and visionaries.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

SOURCE eMerge Americas