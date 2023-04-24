TECH CHALLENGE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE AFTER THREE YEAR HIATUS

THE TECH INTERACTIVE'S SIGNATURE PROGRAM WELCOMES OVER 500 TEAMS OF STUDENTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive, the world renowned science, technology and education center in the heart of Silicon Valley announced today the in-person return of The Tech Challenge, presented by Amazon on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 after a three year virtual program due to the pandemic. This year's event will take place in San Jose at South Hall.

After three years of virtual events, The Tech Challenge is returning with its first in-person showcase event since 2019. The showcase will attract 500 teams of participants in grades 4 to 12. A team of young engineers tests their device at a past Tech Challenge. Unlike many other youth engineering challenges, The Tech Challenge typically has an even split between boy and girl participants. The Tech Challenge will be held in Downtown San Jose on the weekend of April 29 and April 30.

The Tech's annual team design challenge for Grades 4-12 is the institution's signature and longest running program, celebrating 36 years in 2023. This year's theme, Survive the Storm, requires teams to engineer a structure that will hold up against extreme weather conditions.

The year-round program kicks off in October, when teams of two to six students work through the engineering design process to solve a real-world problem. Participants spend months collaborating and becoming deeply engaged in the challenge while documenting their progress and designs. The program culminates in an inspiring two-day showcase where teams put their solutions to the test in front of judges.

"The Tech Challenge was created to introduce students to engineering—especially its invaluable role in solving real-world problems," Senior Director of The Tech Challenge Abby Longcor said. "The inspiration for this year's challenge follows years of extreme weather events, including the recent atmospheric rivers and flooding in California. Participants are learning empowering lessons about how the engineering skills they develop can improve the outcomes of future extreme weather events and even save lives."

More than 500 teams and thousands of spectators will fill South Hall over the weekend. As part of the celebration, The Tech Interactive is offering free admission to visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

"If there's a theme for this weekend it's resilience," said John Heinlein, Ph.D., The Tech Challenge Executive Committee Chair. "Our participants demonstrate it when they overcome obstacles and work together to take on the challenge. And this program demonstrated it when bringing back Silicon Valley's most inspirational weekend to San José."

The Tech Challenge presenting sponsor is Amazon; the communications partner is Zoom; with additional support from Adobe, Barbara and Bill Heil, eBay, Inc., Intel, KLA Foundation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Accenture, Arm, Deloitte Foundation, EY, Ford Motor Company, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Google, Hitachi, Marvell, Mayfield, ON Semiconductor Foundation, Qatalyst, Seagate, and Synaptics.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a world renowned science, technology and education center in the heart of Silicon Valley. For over 20 years, The Tech Interactive has welcomed more than 10 million visitors to experience hands-on activities, experimental labs, and design challenges. A world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources, the Tech's goal is to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. Through programs such as The Tech Challenge , our annual team design competition for youth, and internationally renowned programs such as The Tech for Global Good , which honors people doing work to benefit humanity, The Tech celebrates the present and encourages the development of innovative technology for a more promising future. Learn more at the thetech.org

