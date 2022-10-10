Tech Chery Ranks Among the Top 10 for Mainstream Brands According to J.D. Power to Facilitate Another Breakthrough in Global Sales

ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, J.D. Power, a world-renowned market consulting and research company, released the 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS). According to the study, Chery ranked 9th among mainstream brands including GAC Honda, FAW Toyota, Buick, and SAIC Volkswagen. Chery ARRIZO 6 PRO, TIGGO 8 PRO MAX and many other vehicle models ranked first and second in several market segments. The steady improvement of "internal strengths" has promoted the continuous enhancement of product competitiveness and become the internal driving force of growth for vehicle sales of Chery Group.

Source: the official website of J.D. Power

Initial Quality Study (IQS) is mainly measured by the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) by car owners with 2-6 months of ownership, with a lower score reflecting less problems and higher quality. The 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) is based on the real feedback obtained from 34,914 car owners who purchased cars between June 2021 and March 2022, which covers a total of 247 models from 56 brands.

According to the Initial Quality Study (IQS) this year, Chery brands improve their rankings among the mainstream brands by two places compared to that of last year; Chery's ARRIZO 6 PRO surpasses many competitors and ranks No. 1 in the medium-sized SUV segment; TIGGO 8 PRO MAX ranks No.2 in the most competitive medium-sized SUV segment of the auto industry, while TIGGO 4 PRO ranks third among the mini-SUV segment.

The significant improvement in the quality and performance of Chery Group's products has led to a sustained increase in market competitiveness, driving the Group's sales in a fast track for growth. In the past August, Chery Group achieves a sales volume of 141,767, an increase of 111% year on year, achieving the "doubling" of sales year on year.

From January to August, the sales volume of Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 7 series both exceeded 100,000, contributing a global sales volume of 117,700 and 100,700 respectively, which were appreciated in both domestic and overseas markets.

According to news in the market, Tech Chery 3 SUVs have arrived in Turkey. If the quality can be completely accepted by customers as in China, then there will be good prospects in the future.

