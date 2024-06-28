Tech Companies Leading the Charge in the Transformative AI Era

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – The world is changing rapidly thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), with what's being called the Transformative AI era which comes with great benefits and also potential dangers. The economic impacts are global, with a new report from The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) urging central banks to adapt rapidly to AI advances. Now it's become apparent how important it is for companies to understand how to harness the full potential of GenAI to secure strategic revenue growth in the coming years. The surge of AI's usefulness is accelerating innovation in R&D, while behind the scenes tech companies are advancing the infrastructure required to keep this revolution going, including new developments from Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Known for pioneering advancements in AI, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has persistently refined and expanded its premier offering, Avant AI™. This sophisticated AI platform, celebrated for its machine learning and deep learning capabilities, is the culmination of Avant's efforts to deliver unprecedented and cost-effective compute infrastructure that unlocks the full potential of AI and ushers in a new era of technological advancement.

"There is a real unmet need as rapid growth across the entirety of the AI and big data industries is outpacing the necessary infrastructure for an industry that demands exponential power and capacity while remaining cost effective," said Avant's CEO William Hisey in a recent address of progress on AI supercomputer-driven data centers. "Avant's 'edge-native' approach doesn't rely on cloud-based services so we can offer AI and big data companies many advantages over the more familiar 'cloud-native' approach, including, reduced latency, improved security and privacy, increased scalability, and reduced costs."

In a recent strategic development, Avant entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (BLOI) with Flow Wave, LLC (FW), a prominent Florida-based firm specializing in immersible computer server technology. This agreement allows Avant to acquire up to 50 cutting-edge immersible computer servers from FW, in a transaction valued at $50 million.

"By integrating proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovations into these servers, Avant is developing a highly intelligent system designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and drive unprecedented levels of efficiency and automation," said Hisey. "This marks the beginning of a new era for Avant Technologies, positioning us at the forefront of the supercomputer-driven data center industry and setting new standards for managing and storing AI applications."

Flow Wave Immersible AI Supercomputer Servers are engineered for demanding AI and machine learning applications, delivering powerful processing capabilities that accelerate data analysis. Their cutting-edge cooling system is both energy-efficient and cost-effective, reducing environmental impact. These servers' compact design facilitates easy installation in space-constrained data centers, and their robust construction ensures longevity and lower maintenance requirements.

In response to digital era challenges, Avant intends to acquire up to 50 of these high-performance servers. Their superior cooling technology boosts performance while conserving energy, aligning with Avant's goal of providing top-tier AI infrastructure and maximizing efficiency. Additional details about the acquisition will be shared once the final agreement is secured.

In Q3 2024, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) brought in over $900 million in new Generative AI bookings, for a total of $2 billion fiscal year-to-date. Despite missing its overall earnings targets, the market responded by sending its shares upward.

"We achieved strong new bookings of over $21 billion, up 22% over last year, and continued to accelerate our strategy to be the reinvention partner of choice, with another 23 clients with quarterly bookings of over $100 million, bringing the total of such bookings to 92 year-to-date," said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. "We also achieved two significant milestones this quarter -- with $2 billion in Generative AI sales year-to-date and $500 million in revenue year-to-date -- which demonstrate our early lead in this critical technology."

Back in May, Accenture took steps to help its clients to scale their Generative AI responsibly.

"Clients are eager to embrace the potential of generative AI, and we are ready to help them build responsible AI into every use," said Sweet. "We do this for ourselves, and we can use that example to help our clients find success faster. Our focus is to enable our clients to innovate AI safely and be ready to seize the opportunities that AI will bring in the decades ahead."

Recently, the cloud-based security solution provider Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) unveiled the general availability of its AI Gateway platform. Marketed as a comprehensive interface for managing and scaling generative AI workloads, the platform has transitioned from its beta phase, which started in September 2023, to full client use after successfully handling over 500 million requests.

This launch coincides with Cloudflare's announcement of a partnership with Hugging Face, a leading platform for AI developers. The collaboration offers a one-click global deployment for AI applications via the Workers AI platform, now also generally available. As the first serverless inference partner integrated on the Hugging Face Hub, this allows developers to deploy AI models quickly, easily, and cost-effectively on a global scale, without the need for managing infrastructure or paying for unused compute capacity.

"Workers AI is one of the most affordable and accessible solutions to run inference," said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder, Cloudflare. "With Hugging Face and Cloudflare both deeply aligned in our efforts to democratize AI in a simple, affordable way, we're giving developers the freedom and agility to choose a model and scale their AI apps from zero to global in an instant."

In the education space, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) through Google, is bringing new AI tools to Google Workspace for teen students using their school accounts to help them learn responsibly and confidently in an AI-first future, and empowering educators with new tools to help create great learning experiences.

"In the coming months, we're making Gemini available to teen students that meet our minimum age requirements while using their Google Workspace for Education accounts in English in over 100 countries around the world, free of charge for all education institutions," said Google in a blog post. "To ensure schools are always in control, Gemini will be off by default for teens until admins choose to turn it on as an Additional Service in the Admin console."

Google has also developed a number of resources and trainings to help students, parents and educators use generative AI tools responsibly and effectively, including a video on how teens can responsibly use AI while learning.

After recently hitting a $2-trillion valuation, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to be a big player in the AI space. Now it's reportedly working on its own AI chatbot that some say might be smarter than ChatGPT, named Metis, which will generate answers by grabbing info from the internet.

Metis is driven by an internal Amazon AI model known as Olympus, drawing inspiration from Greek mythology. According to sources, Olympus is a more advanced version of Amazon's publicly available Titan model.

Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy has noted that nearly every division within the company is engaged in some form of AI project. As a pioneer in cloud computing, Amazon has been developing machine learning, a subset of AI, for many years. Jassy recently announced that Amazon's AI initiatives are projected to generate over $1 billion in annual revenue, with expectations of driving "tens of billions of dollars" in sales in the coming years.

However, Amazon has lagged in the realm of consumer AI assistants. An internal document from last year highlighted that Amazon "does not have a publicly or internally available product that looks and works exactly like ChatGPT."

According to a source reported by Business Insider, the tentative launch date for Metis is September, right around the time when Amazon is set to host a big Alexa event, although the timeline could still change.

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

