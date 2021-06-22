Tech company, ReturnQueen, is dominating major cities nationwide

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Boston, MA. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, and Austin, this eighth location grows the company footprint to servicing over 5,000 zip codes nationwide.

Boston, home of some of the most prestigious educational institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Tufts, have lured thousands of digital startups and entrepreneurs to set up operations in this historic city. We often forget that the tech giant, Facebook, originated here. Boston is the true definition of the city that bridges the gap between rich U.S history and the future ideation of technology. Boston is also best known for iconic Fenway Park, the Freedom Trail (2.5 miles of 16 historical monuments), The Boston Marathon, and of course, the bar from "Cheers". "Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name," says Melissa Sprich VP of Growth. "We want to be every city's local trusted partner. We understand life is hectic and that people desire the conveniences that our concierge service brings."