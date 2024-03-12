Tech Concierge Provider, The Smarter Service, Expands Reach with Acquisition of Senior Savvy

Strategic Market Expansion Increases Tech Support Access for Older Adults, Senior Living Communities, and Active Adult Communities

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarter Service, a leading provider of tech concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities based in Southern California, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Senior Savvy, a renowned tech support service for older adults headquartered in Arizona. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in both organizations' commitment to improving technology literacy and enriching the lives of older adults.

Abbie Richie, previously the CEO and founder of Senior Savvy, widely recognized as the "tech guru for seniors," will join The Smarter Service as the new Director of Communications.

"We are delighted to welcome Senior Savvy to The Smarter Service family," said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to scale rapidly and fulfill our mission of empowering communities with essential tech services while improving tech literacy among older adults."

The partnership with Senior Savvy will significantly expand The Smarter Service's presence in Arizona, reinforcing its commitment to bridging the digital divide by providing essential support and resources to improve tech skills and confidence for older adults. Additionally, this acquisition strengthens the company's footprint in the Western United States, supporting its nationwide expansion efforts to address the growing demand for technology support among older adults and the communities that serve them.

Senior Savvy's offerings, including group workshops and an extensive digital library of education and training content, will merge with The Smarter Service's existing tech concierge enterprise and direct-to-member subscription services. This integration will provide older adults and communities with additional valuable resources and solutions, alongside access to insights aggregated from The Smarter Service's backend platform.

"As we continue with our vision of ensuring that every older adult has access to personalized, trusted help and technology-based training, it is a privilege to welcome Senior Savvy and Abbie to our team," expressed Terry Dry, CEO and Founder of The Smarter Service. We look forward to our shared growth as we work together to further our mission of ensuring technology serves rather than frustrates older adults."

Senior Savvy clients, including individuals and senior living communities in Arizona like Vi at Grayhawk, are assured a smooth transition into The Smarter Service's portfolio, which includes notable communities like Talking Rock in Prescott. This strategic expansion not only broadens the company's geographical reach but also enables it to serve even more older adults and increase its "lives under management," intensifying efforts to enhance tech literacy among this underserved demographic.

Senior Savvy's Abbie Richie expressed her excitement about the acquisition, "I am grateful for the opportunity to join The Smarter Service team. Their exceptional leadership and innovative growth model promise to expand our capacity to empower older adults with the essential tech skills for thriving in today's dynamic world."

Richie will maintain her role as a technology advocate for older adults through her regular appearances as the host of Tech Tuesday on Foresight TV and Tech Talk on Your Life Arizona (CBS3). She will also represent The Smarter Service at key industry events, including as a presenter at the International Council on Active Aging Conference and Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina, in November.

About The Smarter Service:

The Smarter Service is a provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges, The Smarter Service offers in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build tech skills, and boost confidence. Whether through individual memberships or enterprise solutions for communities, The Smarter Service is committed to empowering older adults to thrive in today's tech-driven world. For more information, visit www.TheSmarterService.com.

About Senior Savvy:

Founded in 2018 by Abbie Richie, Senior Savvy offers personalized tech support tailored for older adults. Senior Savvy empowers older individuals to navigate the digital landscape confidently by providing patient, friendly assistance, including Zoom workshops and tech consultations. With a deep respect for older generations and a commitment to bridging the digital divide, Senior Savvy ensures that every older adult has the support they need to thrive in the modern world.

