The Smarter Service Partners with BHI Senior Living to Bring Tech Concierge Services to Select Indiana Communities

Innovative collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for tech support among residents at The Barrington of Carmel and Four Seasons

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarter Service, a tech concierge provider for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities, has announced a partnership with BHI Senior Living, a leading non-profit organization managing twelve senior living communities across the Midwest. This initiative aims to significantly improve digital literacy and technology engagement for both residents and employees, starting with The Barrington of Carmel and Four Seasons in Indiana.

Beginning in June, The Smarter Service will introduce on-site Tech Cafes at each location, providing residents with on-demand tech support, alongside virtual assistance, in-home appointments, and a curriculum of enrichment classes and training sessions tailored to specific community needs. This collaboration is in direct response to the increasing demand for tech support among BHI residents, who are using multiple devices to stay independent and connected in the digital age. This surge in tech usage among BHI residents is indicative of a broader trend observed across the senior living sector.

"We are grateful to have an innovative partner like BHI to bring our specialized tech concierge services to The Barrington and Four Seasons," said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. "The need for digital literacy is one that all communities must tackle, and we are looking forward to helping BHI expand their ability to support their residents and their families."

The rise in technology use among older adults has led to a greater need for tech support within senior living communities, often placing a strain on caregivers and staff. This partnership is designed to relieve this strain, enabling employees to focus on their essential duties while ensuring residents receive expert, patient tech assistance.

Tony Conaway, Vice President of Information Technology at BHI, with over 30 years of IT experience, remarked on the evolving tech support landscape: "This partnership comes about as I watch the need for tech assistance grow in our communities. As technology continues to advance, so does the necessity to provide our residents with reliable and skilled support beyond our immediate teams."

This partnership heralds a progressive shift in senior care, acknowledging the essential role technology plays in enhancing resident satisfaction. The Smarter Service is set to deliver immediate tech support, alleviate employee burdens related to technology, seamlessly weave new technologies into residents' daily experiences and broader community operations, and gather and analyze data to inform future technology investments and strategies within BHI communities.

Moving forward, this partnership aims to not only enhance the quality of life for residents at BHI but also position the community as a pioneer in innovative senior living solutions. Ongoing conversations about extending The Smarter Service to even more BHI communities signals a dedication to transforming senior living into an environment that is more interconnected, streamlined, and responsive to the dynamic needs of modern older adults.

About The Smarter Service:

The Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges, The Smarter Service offers in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build skills, and boost confidence, empowering older adults to thrive in today's tech-driven world. Learn more: www.TheSmarterService.com

About BHI Senior Living:

The mission of BHI Senior Living Inc. is to enhance the quality of life for older adults within a secure environment that supports their needs, values, interests, and independence while encouraging personal and spiritual development. As one of the most well-respected and well-funded non-profit organizations in the Midwest, BHI Senior Living offers ten Life Plan Communities and two Active Adult Communities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Learn more: www.bhiseniorliving.org

