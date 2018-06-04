Tech Data Adds Symantec Security Solutions to its StreamOne Cloud Marketplace in the U.S.

"We are excited to expand our Symantec portfolio with the addition of the leading-edge CWP and mobile protection products," said Tracy Holtz, director, Security and Information Management, at Tech Data. "Our dedicated team of Symantec experts is available to provide demos, sales support and product assistance for our reseller customers. Additionally, to get resellers up and running quickly, we will be offering free 30-day trials of both products."

Symantec CWP allows organizations to secure and monitor their critical workloads wherever they are—public clouds, private clouds, and physical, on-premises data centers—all from a single intuitive console. CWP automates workload security, providing discovery, visibility and protection against advanced threats. Tech Data will offer CWP with annual and pay-for-use pricing, enabling customers to secure workloads running on the following public cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

SEP Mobile is a comprehensive mobile threat defense solution for both managed and unmanaged devices that helps to protect against cyber security threats targeted at iOS and Android devices. SEP Mobile's advanced technology uses a layered approach that leverages extensive threat intelligence, in addition to device and server-based analysis, to proactively help protect enterprise mobile devices against malware, network threats and vulnerability exploits.

SEP Mobile has been recognized by industry analysts as a leader in the market for mobile threat management, providing end users with automated, enterprise-grade IT policy enforcement via integration with existing enterprise mobility management, mobile device management, email servers and VPN solutions.

"As organizations embrace cloud-based applications, they introduce new exposures to their IT environments," said Torjus Gylstorff, vice president, Worldwide Partner Sales, Symantec. "By adding Cloud Workload Protection and SEP Mobile to Tech Data's StreamOne Cloud Marketplace, organizations have more access to best-in-class technology combined with value-added services to get up and running quickly and take full advantage of the cloud generation."

