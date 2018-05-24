Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

"Raffaelo's experience with recognized leaders in technology and business process have equipped him well for his new position," said Piquion. "We believe Raffaelo's passion to serve customers and develop a team of high achievers will further build upon our success and momentum in Mexico. His experience with integrating teams and enabling a successful environment that continually exceeds expectations will help propel digital transformation forward for our customers in Mexico."

Piccolo joins Tech Data with more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in IT and business consulting. Most recently, he served as managing sales director for HPE Aruba in Mexico since November 2015. In this role, he led the integration of HPE Networking and Aruba in the country, defining a unified workforce organization to deliver exponential growth within the combined portfolio. Piccolo joined Hewlett-Packard as a solution manager in 2003 and progressed through various sales and marketing leadership roles, including account management for HP partners. He began his career with McKinsey & Company, serving as an analyst and an associate. Piccolo holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM) and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

