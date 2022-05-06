Tech Employment Remains on Solid Footing, CompTIA Analysis Reveals

"Despite growing chatter around economic headwinds, it was a solid month of tech employment gains and hiring activity." Tweet this

CompTIA's analysis of today's "#JobsReport" from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also shows that technology companies added 20,700 workers in April and 75,200 through the first four months of 2022.

"Despite the growing chatter around economic headwinds, it was another solid month of tech employment gains and hiring activity momentum," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA.

Hiring for the month occurred in all five major tech industry categories: tech manufacturing, telecommunications, data and cloud infrastructure services and IT services and software. Year-to-date, tech industry employment is tracking 28% ahead of the same period of the previous year.

Positions for software developers and engineers accounted for nearly 30% of all employer tech job postings in April. Demand was also strong for IT project managers, IT support specialists, systems engineers and architects and network engineers and architects. Three in 10 postings were for positions in emerging technologies or jobs requiring emerging tech skills.

Tech job postings surpassed 15,000 in five metro areas across the country – New York City, Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago. But hiring activity extended beyond the largest markets. Oklahoma City ranked seventh nationally in the largest month over month increase in tech jobs postings.

The one soft spot in the report was the decline of 215,000 tech positions as measured at the occupation level – that is, positions across all sectors of the U.S. economy. With the typically higher levels of volatility with monthly occupation level data, it is too soon to interpret this as a monthly blip or something more.

