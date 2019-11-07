Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and JPAR Houston Real Estate Announce Partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a strategic partnership with JPAR Houston, a nationally ranked full service real estate services firm.

Curbio is the only turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they go on the market so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold, with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60 percent faster than the average contractor.

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor. Curbio employs highly rated, full-time general contractors to manage each project and delivers the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground Project Managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

"Deferring payment is helpful for homeowners who want to renovate, but that only solves a tiny piece of the problem," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing for Curbio. "How will sellers know which renovations will actually increase the value of the home? Who will find, vet and hire the contractors? Who will select and order the materials and make sure the project goes according to plan? These are the problems Curbio solves. Through our partnership with JPAR Houston, we're helping Houston homeowners sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation."

"We are so excited and happy to be able to offer this amazing service to our clients in Houston. Curbio is a game changer for our sellers who want to maximize return on their home sale," said Chris Sears, CEO, JPAR – The Sears Group.

Through the partnership, Curbio will provide JPAR Houston agents with an array of marketing resources and training to help them win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes. Partnerships with major real estate brokerages supports Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor referrals account for 100 percent of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

ABOUT JPAR HOUSTON

JPAR Houston is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Houston, TX that focuses on leveraging technology, partnerships and training to provide the highest standards of service to sellers and buyers of real estate throughout Texas. JPAR equips real estate agents with the best tools in the industry to create an experience for their clients that consistently exceeds expectations.

SOURCE Curbio

Related Links

https://www.curbio.com/

