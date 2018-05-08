Tech Entrepreneur and Data Expert, Asha Saxena Joins CEO Coaching International

"Asha's data-driven and analytical background as well as her teaching experience will truly allow our clients to unlock their potential," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Asha's appointment as coach at CEO Coaching International serves as a testimony to our commitment to support our clients with the most talented practitioners in the industry."

In addition to her entrepreneurial and educational success, Saxena has been an instrumental leader in the community by developing long-lasting relationships with numerous organizations (both profit and not-for-profit) through memberships, affiliations, and mentorships and has received awards for her personal and professional contributions. Saxena holds several board positions with technology, manufacturing and healthcare firms. She serves on the board of YPO at several levels.

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. Their typical clients grow profit by an average of 210%.

