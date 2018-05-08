Tech Entrepreneur and Data Expert, Asha Saxena Joins CEO Coaching International

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the addition of Asha Saxena as its newest coach. Saxena has over 25 years of deep expertise in technology-led business models, professional services, healthcare, Ecommerce and hi-tech product development companies. In addition to her serial entrepreneurship, Saxena also teaches graduate classes at Columbia Business School as an Adjunct Professor for Data-Driven Entrepreneurship and Big Data Immersion studies.
"Asha's data-driven and analytical background as well as her teaching experience will truly allow our clients to unlock their potential," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Asha's appointment as coach at CEO Coaching International serves as a testimony to our commitment to support our clients with the most talented practitioners in the industry."
In addition to her entrepreneurial and educational success, Saxena has been an instrumental leader in the community by developing long-lasting relationships with numerous organizations (both profit and not-for-profit) through memberships, affiliations, and mentorships and has received awards for her personal and professional contributions. Saxena holds several board positions with technology, manufacturing and healthcare firms. She serves on the board of YPO at several levels.
CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits. Their typical clients grow profit by an average of 210%.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
