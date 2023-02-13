Tech Firm DirectMail2.0 Sets Record Revenue in 2022, Marking Double-Digit Growth while Embracing AI, Machine Learning

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology firm DirectMail2.0, known for enhancing direct mail campaigns through omnichannel marketing and the integration of digital platforms, marked its sixth straight year of double-digit growth since being founded in 2016, adding roughly 30% more revenue year-over-year in 2022 and capping another year of milestones despite challenging economic and industry conditions.

DirectMail2.0 Co-founder and CEO Brad Kugler pictured above. Said Kugler of DirectMail2.0's latest achievements: "We're in an ideal position right now to accelerate growth. We have an excellent team in place that's motivated to move us into the next evolution of marketing - and that's AI and machine learning-enhanced campaigns. We're breaking new ground in AI every day and can't wait to bring this technology to everyday American businesses."

DirectMail2.0's new all-time earnings high comes just a few months after once again being named to the Inc. 5000 list, a long-standing ranking of America's 5,000 fastest-growing privately owned businesses over a three-year period. In just their second year of eligibility, DirectMail2.0 has twice made the list, this year coming in at #2,538 with 227% three-year growth.

Growth last year within DirectMail2.0 was led by marketing products centered on personalization, notably individual-level QR codes (which garner better campaign attribution) and its newest hyper-targeted technology, TargetMatch, which displays ads to all devices within the household on a campaign's mailing list wherever they may be, regardless of device.

Personalization at this scale has only been achievable through the ongoing development of DirectMail2.0's automation platform. Originally launched in 2016 with three features, the DirectMail2.0 automation platform now boasts thirteen technologies designed to add a 50% lift in response to traditional direct mail marketing.

But it isn't all work and no play for DirectMail2.0. The martech firm was again named a Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, ranking eighth on a list that measures a workplace's communication and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement and trust in leadership.

"We're in an ideal position right now to accelerate growth," said DirectMail2.0 Co-founder and CEO Brad Kugler. "We have an excellent team in place that's motivated to move us into the next evolution of marketing — and that's AI and machine learning-enhanced campaigns. We're breaking new ground in AI every day and can't wait to bring this technology to everyday American businesses."

This year promises next-level advances for DirectMail2.0. Plans for 2023 include enterprise-level API integrations aimed at bringing responsive, fully trackable and attributed direct mail campaigns to businesses, agencies and commercial printers of all sizes. DirectMail2.0 has already begun its SOC-2 certification to provide seamless integration to more external services, furthering their potential API capabilities.

Additionally, DirectMail2.0 plans to soon launch DM20.ai, an industry-first predictive analytics platform built to improve omnichannel marketing results through machine learning.

DM20.ai compiles years of campaign engagement and results to analyze and predict a campaign's most effective attributes by industry, audience type, zip code, offer, timing and creative content. It will show marketers — in real time — the steps they can take to lift response rate through historical results and AI-generated models, thereby greatly improving the likelihood that every direct mail campaign will be a successful venture.

"We're extremely excited to put this groundbreaking technology into the hands of marketers and businesses nationwide," said Kugler. "One of the advantages of digital has always been the mountains of data you get with every campaign — and now we're going to bring that to direct mail and omnichannel."

For additional information or to interview Kugler, call 727-335-7255 or email [email protected].

About DirectMail2.0:

DirectMail2.0 (DM20) partners with printers, direct mail service providers and agencies to provide white-label digital add-on services that bring direct mail into the 21st Century with a suite of 13 digital integrations. Since being founded in 2016, DM20 has run over 750MM pieces of mail through its platform with over 40,000 digitally integrated direct mail campaigns. DM20 has been featured in Forbes, Printing News, Yahoo! Finance, and ranked #1,203 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021. Visit www.dm20.com for more information and to request a free demo.

Media Contact:

Brad Kugler

7273357255

[email protected]

SOURCE DirectMail2.0