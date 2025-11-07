Tech hiring intent unexpectedly increases in October, according to CompTIA analysis of job posting data

New and active employer job postings for tech positions at highest volume in 12 months

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer job postings for information technology (IT) occupations are at their highest monthly volume in a year, according to analysis by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

There were 474,293 active employer job postings for technology positions in October, an increase of 5.3% from September, CompTIA analysis of Lightcast job posting data shows.1 In comparison, overall volumes across the entire labor market were up 2.3% in October.

October's total includes 217,238 postings newly added by employers, up 3.8% from the prior month. Both new and active job postings are at their highest level since October 2024.2

"Given the prevailing vibe of economic unease, the better-than-expected volume of tech job listings is a welcome bit of good news," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "Once again it speaks to the many moving parts of the vast tech workforce and the not always apparent offsetting effects of job gains, job losses and job transitions."

Hiring intent as expressed by job postings was strong across several industry sectors with one notable exception. Postings in the public sector decreased by a third in October.

NAICS Industry YTD 2025 Jan-Oct

tech job listings3 YTD YoY %

change 54 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 626,740 1 % 56 Administrative and Support Services 312,951 3 % 31 Manufacturing 260,053 7 % 51 Information, Software and Media 210,253 23 % 52 Finance and Insurance 167,440 13 % 44 Retail 122,102 21 % 62 Health Care and Social Assistance 72,594 7 %

Across sectors, notable employers such as Deloitte, CVS, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Leidos, IBM and General Motors all report hiring intent with job postings for tech positions for the month.

Tech job postings were also widely dispersed across states and metropolitan areas.

Top states %

change Oct 2025

tech job

listings4 MoM %

change

Top metros %

change Oct 2025

tech job

listings MoM %

change New Jersey 7,754 23 %

San Francisco 6,464 26 % Illinois 9,773 14 %

Philadelphia 4,308 20 % Pennsylvania 6,928 16 %

Trenton 1,372 20 % Massachusetts 7,200 15 %

Chicago 7,535 19 % California 26,200 10 %

Richmond 2,366 16 %

An examination of tech job postings by required years of experience shows that 21% of openings sought workers in the 0–3-year experience range; 29% were for workers with 4-7 years of experience; and 17% for workers with 8 or more years of experience. The distribution of hiring across work experience categories remains relatively stable.

Employer job listings specifying skill requirements continues to show a broad mix of depth and breadth of skills and qualifications.

Technical or business skill requirement YTD 2025 Jan-Oct

tech job listings5 YTD YoY

change YTD YoY %

change Cloud Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.) 786,332 179,349 30 % Scalability 390,415 162,533 71 % Artificial Intelligence 323,056 159,428 97 % CI/CD 393,674 119,934 44 % Workflow Management 301,928 108,361 56 % Python 488,269 93,029 24 % Automation 408,903 87,603 27 % Machine Learning 216,522 71,614 49 % Application Programming Interface (API) 273,639 61,445 29 % Cross-Functional Collaboration 50,623 39,086 339 %

Due to the federal government shutdown negatively affecting Bureau of Labor Statistics data releases, CompTIA's "Tech Jobs Report for November" covers only the subset of employer job posting data. Labor market reporting will resume when data becomes available.

