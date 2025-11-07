Tech hiring intent unexpectedly increases in October, according to CompTIA analysis of job posting data

New and active employer job postings for tech positions at highest volume in 12 months

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer job postings for information technology (IT) occupations are at their highest monthly volume in a year, according to analysis by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

There were 474,293 active employer job postings for technology positions in October, an increase of 5.3% from September, CompTIA analysis of Lightcast job posting data shows.1 In comparison, overall volumes across the entire labor market were up 2.3% in October.

October's total includes 217,238 postings newly added by employers, up 3.8% from the prior month. Both new and active job postings are at their highest level since October 2024.2

"Given the prevailing vibe of economic unease, the better-than-expected volume of tech job listings is a welcome bit of good news," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "Once again it speaks to the many moving parts of the vast tech workforce and the not always apparent offsetting effects of job gains, job losses and job transitions."

Hiring intent as expressed by job postings was strong across several industry sectors with one notable exception. Postings in the public sector decreased by a third in October.

54

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

626,740

1 %

56

Administrative and Support Services

312,951

3 %

31

Manufacturing

260,053

7 %

51

Information, Software and Media

210,253

23 %

52

Finance and Insurance

167,440

13 %

44

Retail

122,102

21 %

62

Health Care and Social Assistance

72,594

7 %

Across sectors, notable employers such as Deloitte, CVS, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Leidos, IBM and General Motors all report hiring intent with job postings for tech positions for the month.  

Tech job postings were also widely dispersed across states and metropolitan areas.

New Jersey

7,754

23 %


San Francisco

6,464

26 %

Illinois

9,773

14 %


Philadelphia

4,308

20 %

Pennsylvania

6,928

16 %


Trenton

1,372

20 %

Massachusetts

7,200

15 %


Chicago

7,535

19 %

California

26,200

10 %


Richmond

2,366

16 %

An examination of tech job postings by required years of experience shows that 21% of openings sought workers in the 0–3-year experience range; 29% were for workers with 4-7 years of experience; and 17% for workers with 8 or more years of experience. The distribution of hiring across work experience categories remains relatively stable.

Employer job listings specifying skill requirements continues to show a broad mix of depth and breadth of skills and qualifications.

Cloud Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.)

786,332

179,349

30 %

Scalability

390,415

162,533

71 %

Artificial Intelligence

323,056

159,428

97 %

CI/CD

393,674

119,934

44 %

Workflow Management

301,928

108,361

56 %

Python

488,269

93,029

24 %

Automation

408,903

87,603

27 %

Machine Learning

216,522

71,614

49 %

Application Programming Interface (API)

273,639

61,445

29 %

Cross-Functional Collaboration

50,623

39,086

339 %

Due to the federal government shutdown negatively affecting Bureau of Labor Statistics data releases, CompTIA's "Tech Jobs Report for November" covers only the subset of employer job posting data. Labor market reporting will resume when data becomes available.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

