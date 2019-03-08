Tech Industry Leaders Named to CompTIA Communities Executive Board

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today announced that 25 executives from companies representing the full breadth of the industry will serve on its Communities Executive Board in 2019.

The executive board is comprised of the chairs and vice chairs of CompTIA's member communities and public sector councils.

"Each of these board members brings their unique experiences and perspectives to the common purpose of developing resources that will benefit the entire industry," said Jim Hamilton, vice president for member communities at CompTIA. "As a vendor-neutral organization, one that provides a 'big tent' that's open to all, CompTIA is singularly positioned to provide the forum where the industry can come together to take on the issues of the day and create the foundation for a stronger tomorrow."

The following technology industry representatives are serving on the CompTIA Communities Executive Board this year.

Advancing Diversity in Technology – Val Haskell, global senior director, SAP, and Graciela Perera, associate professor, Computer Science Department, Northeastern Illinois University.

Advancing Women in Technology – Cristina Greysman, partner strategy, US SLG Amazon Web Services, and Lori Jolley, director, strategic reach, AT&T Partner Solutions, AT&T.

ANZ Channel – James Bergl, APAC regional director, Datto, and Daniel Johns, director of technical services, ASI Solutions.

Emerging Technology – Michael Haines, director of partner incentive strategy and program design, Microsoft, and Jay McBain, principal analyst, global channels, Forrester.

Future Leaders – Heather Ptak, director, field marketing, ConnectWise, and Alec Stanners, vice president, business development, BVoIP.

IT Security – Neal Bradbury, senior director of business development, Barracuda MSP, and Lysa Myers, security researcher, ESET.

Managed Services – Charles Love, director of professional services, ShowTech Solutions, Inc., and Amy Hodge, sales business development manager, enterprise networking, Cisco Systems.

Technology Lifecycle Services – Heather Tenuto, vice president, sales, SMB services, Office Depot, and Sue Krautbauer, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Techadox.

UK Channel – Janet O'Sullivan, channel program manager, The Email Laundry, and Perry Ashby, co-founder and CEO, Urban Network UK.

AITP Executive Council – Carrie Drephal, creative director, JCD Promotions, LLC, and Angel Pineiro Jr., senior vice president, services, ASI System Integration Inc.

Board of Directors – Raja Singh, principal architect, advanced solutions & Emerging Technologies, Verizon.

Advisory Council on Policy – Stephen Cobb, CACP senior security researcher, ESET North America.

Human Services Information Technology Advisory Group – Paul Hencoski, principal, KPMG LLP, and Jacqueline Gombach, founder and CEO, Captuva.

Space Enterprise Council – Matthew Jones, director, C4ISR and advanced technology, government operations, The Boeing Company, and Susan Nelson, director, business development, Aerojet.

State & Local Government and Education Council – John Stuhrenberg, vice president, government and education, AT&T.

The CompTIA Communities Executive Board met this week during the second annual CompTIA Communities & Councils Forum in Chicago. The forum is designed to advance discussions and exploration of some of the most pressing issues and opportunities in the tech industry today; and to formulate and collaborate on CompTIA member initiatives for the year ahead.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

