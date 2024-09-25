TECH LEADERS TO GATHER AT ANNUAL NPOWER GALA, CELEBRATE PROGRESS FOR NONTRADITIONAL TALENT IN TECH

NPower to honor Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri for commitment to DEI and developing nontraditional talent.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower, a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, will be joined by top technology business leaders, partners, allies and advocates, at its 2024 fall gala. Together, attendees will celebrate NPower's progress on its journey to create a more diverse tech industry where nontraditional talent can develop and thrive.

At its annual gala, which will be held on October 29, 2024, in New York City, NPower will honor Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Neri will be recognized for his leadership and impact in recruiting and developing diverse talent as part of HPE's enterprise-wide commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

HPE has been a pivotal NPower partner since 2010, supporting its programs by volunteering hundreds of hours, contributing funding, and employing NPower graduates. Under Neri's leadership, HPE has been consistently recognized as a great place to work, achieved its highest level of team member engagement in company history, and has been lauded for its deep commitment to social issues and strong governance and for establishing leading programs to close talent gaps.

"HPE has a deep legacy of recruiting, supporting, and elevating diverse talent, and we are proud to partner with NPower to expand the tech pipeline with untapped, underserved talent from diverse backgrounds," said Neri. "Through partnerships with organizations like NPower, we aim to equip high-potential talent with essential tech skills, empowering them to thrive in an increasingly digital world. I am honored to be recognized by NPower and look forward to leading continued progress on our journey to accelerate pathways for underserved tech talent."

Companies sponsoring this year's NPower gala include: World Wide Technology, Accenture, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bank of America, Cisco, Fortinet, Hitachi Vantara, NetApp, Pure Storage, SHI and Supermicro.

NPower's Gala Committee is comprised of members of NPower's Board of Directors and leaders in the technology industry, including: Matt Horner, Co-Chair (Bank of America), David Reilly, Co-Chair (NPower Board), Peter Trizzino, Co-Chair (Dell Technologies), Peter Allen (DXC Technology), Luisana Estevez (Google), Frank Pedersen (Apply Digital), Steven Ballantyne (ProfitSolv), Guy Fruda (Deloitte), Dan Pellegrini (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Michael Brown (Presidio), Clare Giffin-Pascoe (Bank of America), Chris Perry (Broadridge), Gerald Charles (NPower Board), Amy Gnagy (Accenture), Sandra Peterson (Citi), Bertina Ceccarelli (NPower), Phil Guido (AMD), Dwight D. Shepherd (BISO, IBM), Craig Cuffie (HSBC), Kateau James (McKinsey & Company), Kyle Siebert (Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management), Tony Delisio (Infinidat), James Kaplan (McKinsey & Company), Anupam Singhal (Tata Consultancy Services), Ami Desai (Vista Equity Partners), Neil McGowan (Hitachi Vantara), Guillermo Diaz, Jr. (Connectado, Inc.), Mark Patterson (Cisco Systems) and Sangy Vatsa (HTC Global Services).

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. The organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands to serve 15,000 students annually by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

