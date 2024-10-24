Tech Mahindra Announces AI Center of Excellence, Powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse Platforms

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) powered by NVIDIA platforms to drive advancements in sovereign large language model (LLM) frameworks, agentic AI, and physical AI.

Based on the Tech Mahindra Optimized Framework, the CoE leverages the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform — including NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA RAPIDS — to offer customized, enterprise-grade AI applications to help its clients adopt agentic AI in their businesses. Agentic AI significantly improves productivity by enabling AI applications to learn, reason, and take action. The CoE also uses the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to develop connected industrial AI digital twins and physical AI applications across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance.

Leveraging the capabilities of the CoE, Tech Mahindra has also developed Project Indus 2.0, an advanced AI model powered by NVIDIA NeMo based on Hindi and dozens of its dialects, such as Bhojpuri, Dogri, and Maithili. Project Indus 2.0 caters to diverse sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, and citizen services, in India. It stands out as a state-of-the-art LLM that advances Hindi and dialect conversations. In the future, Indus 2.0 aims to include agentic workflows and support multiple dialects to provide a more nuanced and effective AI solution tailored to India's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we are redefining the boundaries of AI innovation. Collaborating with NVIDIA, we are setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade AI development by seamlessly integrating GenAI, industrial AI and sovereign large language models into the heart of global enterprises and industries."

Tech Mahindra will also leverage the new NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint for customer service to help call center clients build custom AI virtual assistants that can aid human agents in rapidly resolving issues.

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, said, "Built with NVIDIA technology, Tech Mahindra's Center of Excellence will accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI LLMs and applications tailored for India's diverse industries and linguistic landscape. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra is helping create a foundation for AI-driven innovation in the region and around the world."

The CoE, located within Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab in Pune and Hyderabad, is a significant step in the organization's efforts to bring GenAI, LLMs, and digital twins into mainstream use, providing solutions for enterprises and end users.

