Tech Mahindra Launches Agentic Development & Modernization Services to Drive Enterprise Application Transformation

PUNE, India, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of Agentic Development & Modernization Services, a next-generation services portfolio designed to empower enterprises modernize how applications are built, evolved, and operated. The portfolio integrates agentic AI across the application lifecycle, enabling organizations to accelerate their journey towards AI-led, autonomous enterprise ecosystems.

As enterprises embrace the next wave of AI-led transformation, Tech Mahindra is evolving the traditional definition of ADMS from Application Development and Maintenance Services to Agentic Development and Modernization Services, bringing together autonomous AI, modernization, and engineering excellence to drive smarter business outcomes. Built on Tech Mahindra's decades of experience in application development and managed services, Agentic Development & Modernization Services portfolio combines engineering expertise with AI-driven delivery models to help enterprises modernize legacy application estates, optimize operations, and build future-ready digital platforms.

Through agentic AI, contextual reasoning, and intelligent orchestration, the portfolio enables systems to continuously analyze, adapt, and respond to evolving business needs, reducing manual intervention and driving measurable business outcomes. Additionally, the services will help enterprises accelerate velocity, improve operational predictability, strengthen continuous quality assurance, and enable more autonomous, scalable, and outcome-driven application environments.

Kunal Purohit, President - Next Gen Verticals, Tech Mahindra, said, "As organizations increasingly shift toward AI-native operating models, industry estimates indicate that spending on application implementation and next-generation engineering services is expected to grow significantly over the next several years. This will be driven by the rising demand for intelligent operations, autonomous software engineering, and outcome-driven transformation. With Agentic Development & Modernization Services, Tech Mahindra is helping enterprises accelerate this transition by enabling more adaptive, resilient, and context-aware application ecosystems that define the future of autonomous enterprises."

The new portfolio is structured around four integrated pillars:

Modernizing Platforms for Autonomy – Re-architecting enterprise platforms into modular, API-first, and AI-ready foundations that support adaptive and agent-driven execution.

– Re-architecting enterprise platforms into modular, API-first, and AI-ready foundations that support adaptive and agent-driven execution. Agentic Software Engineering – Embedding intelligent AI agents across software engineering and DevSecOps lifecycles to improve productivity, accelerate delivery, and enhance engineering outcomes.

– Embedding intelligent AI agents across software engineering and DevSecOps lifecycles to improve productivity, accelerate delivery, and enhance engineering outcomes. Autonomous Operations – Enabling AI-driven operations through intelligent automation, knowledge graphs, reasoning engines, and AIOps capabilities for real-time monitoring, optimization, and self-healing environments.

– Enabling AI-driven operations through intelligent automation, knowledge graphs, reasoning engines, and AIOps capabilities for real-time monitoring, optimization, and self-healing environments. Autonomous Quality Fabric – Transforming quality engineering through autonomous quality assurance agents that continuously optimize testing, reliability, and assurance across DevOps pipelines.

Agentic Development & Modernization Services are powered by Tech Mahindra's suite of engineering and AI platforms, including Swifter.io, AppGinieZ, Reforge, LitmusT, and other accelerators that support autonomous software engineering, platform modernization, intelligent operations, and AI-enabled quality assurance. The services portfolio is further reinforced by Tech Mahindra's Vector Squad-based delivery approach, which combines human expertise with AI agents, and productized pricing through 'Service Tokens' enabling modular consumption, clearer value realization and improved cost predictability.

The launch reflects a growing focus on enabling adaptive systems, improving operational responsiveness, and accelerating innovation through AI-enabled enterprise capabilities. AI-led application modernization is expected to become a significant growth opportunity over the coming years, driven by increasing enterprise demand for autonomous software engineering, intelligent operations, and outcome-driven digital transformation initiatives.

Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Software Engineering, Everest Group, said, "The application services market is entering a more agentic phase, where enterprises are increasingly looking beyond traditional automation toward AI-enabled delivery models that can support continuous evolution, operational resilience, and greater engineering adaptability. As application environments become more complex and change cycles accelerate, the market is seeing growing interest in more intelligent and software-led approaches to application development, modernization, and operations."

The launch aligns with Tech Mahindra's broader vision of engineering autonomous enterprises by helping organizations move from traditional application environments toward intelligent, composable, and AI-native digital ecosystems that enable continuous innovation, agility, and business-led outcomes.

SOURCE Tech Mahindra